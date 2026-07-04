Pakistan, Turkiye vow to stand by each other, boost bilateral trade to $5bn

ANKARA, JUL 4: Pakistan and Turkiye on Saturday vowed to standby each other through thick and thin, and reiterated their resolve to boost trade ties by enhancing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks during a joint press briefing in Istanbul following talks covering bilateral relations and wider regional issues.



The Turkish president began his speech by welcoming PM Shehbaz and his delegation, saying their discussions covered bilateral ties and regional and global affairs.

“We always stand by each other,” he said, expressing satisfaction over the pace of bilateral relations.

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding — recently signed between US and Iran — for global peace, hailing Pakistan’s efforts for peace, prosperity and economic development.

According to the Turkish President, his discussions with PM Shehbaz also focused on increasing trade, investment and economic cooperation.

PM Shehbaz, meanwhile, thanked President Erdogan for the warm welcome and hospitality, reiterating that Pakistan and Turkiye shared a deep and enduring bond.

He noted that Turkiye has consistently stood by Pakistan in times of war and natural disasters.

The prime minister highlighted his meetings with Turkish business leaders at the Business Forum, saying Pakistan and Turkiye were committed to achieving the $5 billion bilateral trade target.