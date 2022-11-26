Pakistan, Türkiye to further strengthen trade and investment ties

DNA

Istanbul, NOV 26: The deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye will be further consolidated through strengthening trade and investment ties. This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing Turkish business leaders in a meeting organized by Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) in Istanbul, today.

Underlining the important role played by businessmen to create economic linkages between the two countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated important contribution of DEIK in developing commercial ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Prime Minister voiced his government’s strong commitment to provide opportunities to businessmen from both sides to further develop mutually beneficial linkages.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the recently-signed Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA) will become a basis for achieving higher trade volumes commensurate with the true potential existing between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce, Ms. Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister for Information, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Syed Fahad Hussain, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister. From the Turkish side, Mr. Mehmet Muş, Turkish Trade Minister and Mr. Nail Olpak President of DEIK, along with leading business delegations from Türkiye participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held one-on-one meetings with leading business leaders of Türkiye. He appreciated contribution of business enterprises operating in Pakistan to the development and growth of Pakistan’s economy and urged the businesses to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the evolving energy sector, such as renewables, and assured complete support of Pakistan’s government.

The Prime Minister also highlighted opportunities in other key sectors of Pakistan’s economy, including food processing, hospitality, construction, IT services and e-commerce. The participants appreciated Prime Minister’s sentiments and assured to continue their contribution to deepening bilateral trade and economic relations.