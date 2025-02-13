Pakistan & Türkiye Strengthen Economic Ties With 21 New Agreements, Trade Expansion Plans

ISLAMABAD: FEB 13 (DNA):Pakistan and Türkiye reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties during a high-profile meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Turkish Minister of Trade H.E. Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat in Islamabad.

The meeting was marked by a spirit of brotherhood and mutual cooperation, with both sides pledging to enhance economic collaboration across multiple sectors. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan extended a warm welcome to the Turkish delegation, emphasizing that Pakistan is Türkiye’s “second home.” He stressed the importance of exploring new economic opportunities and thanked Minister Bolat for making the visit, which he described as a “historical moment” for both countries.

In response, Minister Bolat expressed gratitude for the warm reception, calling Islamabad “the city of Islam.” He highlighted the strong rapport between President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he credited for fostering deeper ties between the two nations. He further revealed that during the visit, 21 agreements would be signed in key sectors such as services, tourism, education, IT, defense, and infrastructure, underscoring the close and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan. Both ministers discussed the need to revamp the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to address existing challenges and unlock the full trade potential between the two countries. They also explored the possibility of reviving and strengthening the D8 Preferential Trade Agreement to boost trade among member countries. Minister Bolat acknowledged the issues faced by Turkish investors in Pakistan but assured that nearly all of them were eager to expand their investments. Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment, highlighting efforts to streamline business operations and improve the ease of doing business. He emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in ensuring a smooth investment process for Turkish companies. Minister Khan expressed appreciation for the confidence Turkish companies have shown in Pakistan’s economy, citing their investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, transport, and municipal services as examples of growing economic cooperation.

Minister Khan proposed holding a “Made in Pakistan” single-country exhibition in Türkiye, aiming to bring Pakistani companies across various industries to showcase their products. He cited past successful trade exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia, noting that Türkiye’s strategic location makes it an ideal trade hub for Pakistan. In response, Minister Bolat pledged to work on reciprocal trade fairs and committed to boosting Pakistani exports, particularly Basmati rice, which he said had not been fully utilized under existing agreements. During the meeting, Minister Bolat also highlighted Türkiye’s booming health tourism sector, which has grown significantly and now attracts a large number of foreign patients annually.

He noted that while wealthy Turkish citizens once traveled abroad for medical treatment, they now prefer Turkish hospitals, both public and private. Recognizing the potential for collaboration, Minister Khan invited Türkiye to participate in Pakistan’s Healthcare and Industrial Expo from April 17-19, stressing that joint ventures in medical technology and hospital infrastructure could significantly benefit both nations. The discussion also extended to defense cooperation, where Minister Bolat revealed that Malaysia and Indonesia had placed major orders for Turkish defense equipment. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan on defense projects, particularly in joint production and technology transfer. Both ministers reviewed upcoming trade events to strengthen collaboration further. Minister Khan highlighted Pakistan’s Food Tech Expo in Lahore from February 26-28, which will focus on agriculture technology, food processing, and industrial value addition. He also emphasized Pakistan’s participation in Expo Met Eurasia in April, targeting the automotive and mechanical sectors.

Minister Bolat discussed Türkiye’s growing role as a global trade hub, mentioning recent fashion and furniture exhibitions in Istanbul that have begun to replace European markets. The meeting concluded on a strong note, with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to expanding trade, investment, and strategic cooperation. Minister Khan expressed deep gratitude to Minister Bolat and the Turkish delegation for their visit, acknowledging their role in fostering stronger economic ties. With new agreements, strategic trade exhibitions, and an enhanced trade framework, Pakistan and Türkiye are poised to enter a new era of economic cooperation, strengthening their historical and brotherly ties for mutual prosperity