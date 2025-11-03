Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm to support peace in Gaza

Senator Ishaq Dar commended Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic efforts in advocating for peace and justice for the people of Palestine, while Foreign Minister Fidan appreciated Pakistan’s consistent stance on the issue and its solidarity with the Palestinian people

ISTANBUL, NOV 3 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza in Istanbul.

During the meeting, both ministers expressed satisfaction over the steady and positive trajectory of Pakistan–Türkiye relations, noting the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations. They reaffirmed their shared resolve to further deepen collaboration across political, economic, and defence sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the evolving situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a durable and sustainable peace in the region. They reiterated their shared commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and working jointly at regional and international forums to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Senator Ishaq Dar commended Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic efforts in advocating for peace and justice for the people of Palestine, while Foreign Minister Fidan appreciated Pakistan’s consistent stance on the issue and its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Both leaders reaffirmed that the unbreakable bonds of brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared values continue to underpin Pakistan–Türkiye relations. They agreed to maintain close coordination on all major regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world.

The meeting underscored the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties, and their shared aspiration to strengthen cooperation in pursuit of common goals.