Pakistan, Türkiye reaffirm strong fraternal ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – The Minister of National Defence of Turkiye, Mr. Yasar Güler, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan as co-chair of the Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Ministerial Commission, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, this evening.

While warmly welcoming the Turkish Defence Minister and members of his delegation, the Prime Minister underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, that are deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s…