Pakistan, Türkiye pledge deeper economic, energy collaboration

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9 /DNA/ – On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, co-chair of the Joint Commission under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) framework, and the Minister of National Defence, Yasar Güler, co-chair of the Joint Ministerial Commission, are visiting Islamabad today.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister welcomed the visiting dignitaries and underscored the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye. He appreciated the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of expanding collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and energy.

The Turkish Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reaffirmed Türkiye’s strong desire to deepen cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted the profound historical, cultural, and religious bonds that underpin the enduring relationship between the two nations.

It may be recalled that during the last session of the HLSCC, held in Islamabad in February this year, both sides had agreed to establish a Joint Commission, co-chaired by the two Foreign Ministers, to review the progress of the twelve Joint Standing Committees working under the HLSCC framework. Today marked the first meeting of this Joint Commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction in sharing that all twelve Joint Standing Committees have either already met or are scheduled to meet in the coming weeks.

In addition, both sides noted the upcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), which is expected to be held in the coming weeks. The JMC will be co-chaired by the Minister of National Defence of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, and the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan. This important platform is expected to further bolster economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and global developments. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, security, and development in the region.

This visit underscores the sustained dialogue between Pakistan and Türkiye and their mutual resolve to further deepening their multifaceted partnership.