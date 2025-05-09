Pakistan-Türkiye hold telephonic talks on regional security situation

ISLAMABAD | ANKARA, MAY 9 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephonic conversation today with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, to discuss the escalating regional tensions.

During the call, Senator Dar briefed his Turkish counterpart on the deteriorating security situation in the region, highlighting India’s continued illegal and unprovoked attacks targeting mosques, residential areas, and other religious sites. He emphasized the grave humanitarian impact of these actions, which have resulted in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the United Nations Charter and principles of international law.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and conveyed Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan during this critical time. He underscored the importance of upholding international law and ensuring regional peace and stability.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on developments impacting regional and international peace.