Pakistan, Türkiye celebrate 77 years of diplomatic friendship at Ankara event

ANKARA, DEC 2 /DNA/ – An event was organized today at Pakistan House Ankara to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Pakistan and Türkiye. Former Turkish Foreign Minister, currently Member Parliament Mevlut Cavusoglu, Chairperson Human Rights Investigation Commission of Turkish Parliament, Member Parliament Derya Yanik, Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag, Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk, members of parliament representing all Turkish political parties and dignitaries from academia, business and media attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Turkish Foreign Minister, MP Mevlut Cavusoglu highlighted the historic brotherhood and unparalleled friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. He stated that Pakistan and Turkiye face multiple challenges from terrorism to regional instability. There is a need to further strengthen collaboration in all fields and on all international platforms for productive results to the benefit of both countries. While appreciating the role of ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid in enhancing Pakistan Turkiye partnership, he emphasized on the continuation of joint efforts to realize the true potential of Pakistan Turkiye cooperation from trade and economy to defence and security.

In her speech, Chairperson Human Rights Investigation Commission of Turkish Parliament MP Derya Yanik underscored the importance of strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye. She said that Pakistan Turkiye friendship is nourished by our mutual affection and is vital for a prosperous secure future of both countries. She reiterated Turkish support for the legitimate Kashmiri demand for the right of self-determination.

In his remarks, Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag reiterated that the strength of Pakistan-Türkiye relationship is anchored in affection and solidarity among the peoples of the two countries. Pakistan and Türkiye relationship has stood the test of times and continues to grow deeper and higher with each passing day, he added.

Highlighting the historic Pakistan Turkiye friendship, Member parliament Burhan Kayaturk stated that support from the Muslims of the subcontinent, now Pakistan is still fresh in the minds and hearts of the Turkish people. Both countries have supported each other in good and difficult times and this friendship will grow stronger in years to come based on our shared values and mutual interests.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid stated that Iki Devlet, Tek Millet (Two States-One Nation) best describes the fraternal Pakistan Turkiye relationship, founded on common religious, cultural and linguistic affinities, shared history and a spiritual heritage. Our bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength. There are robust institutional mechanisms in place – like the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) which provide a leadership-driven, people-centric and future-oriented focus to steer our partnership across the entire gamut of bilateral relations, ambassador added.

While emphasizing on further solidification of cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye , Ambassador Junaid stated that the interests of Pakistan and Turkiye are intrinsically linked and we look forward to working closely with Turkish brethren towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of security, peace and prosperity, in our region and beyond.