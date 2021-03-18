Pakistan and Turkey enjoy excellent relations: Shafqat

ANAKKALE VICTORY AND MARTYRS DAY

Canakkale victory is a glorious victory which was made by our ancestors who challenged the entire world when the all odds were against them, brought to heel the most advanced militaries of the era an changed the course of history: Ambassador Yurdakul

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy excellent and deep-rooted relations adding these relations have seen marked improvement especially during the tenure of Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

The Federal Minister for speaking during a ceremony held at the Turkish embassy Canakkale Victory and Martyrs Day and the adoption of the Turkish National Anthem and the commemoration of National poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood further said Canakkale victory indeed set basis for a new and modern Turkey. He congratulated the Turkish nation for that victory and what has been achieved thereafter.

He said this day also commemorates the power of force of ideas and poetry. He paid glowing tributes to poet Akif Ersoy and drew analogies between Allama Iqbal and Ersoy. He said poetry of Akif Ersoy played huge role in galvansing the Turkish nations.

“We have to recognize that strength of a national also comes from ideas; narrative and poetry as well”, he added.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said “we as the nation commemorate 106th anniversary of the Canakkale Victory with great proud and excitement and remember each and every hero of it with respect and gratitude’.

The ambassador said the Canakkale victory is a glorious victory which was made by our ancestors who challenged the entire world when the all odds were against them, brought to heel the most advanced militaries of the era an changed the course of history.

Ambassador Mustafa further said hundreds of thousands of heroes, who without blinking an eye, accepted to sacrifice their lives for the survival of their homeland and people, inscribed the saying,’ Canakkale is impassable’, in history with their stunning struggle.

The ambassador added, their Republic was built on such great self-sacrifices and great struggles as the Batle of Canakkale and the War of the Independence. He said the biggest responsibility that falls to us in order to duly defend our country, which is our heroic ancestors, legacy to us is to feel in our hearts today the spirit, excitement and resolution felt in the Battle of Canakkale.

Ambassador Mustafa also talked about enemies conspiracies against the Turkish people and Turkish government and made it clear they were very well aware of such treacherous plans and determined to foil them with full force.

The ambassador thanked the Minister and the audience and especially students of who performed national songs on the occasion.