Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Main Menu

Pakistan, Turkey air force commanders unite in Ankara

| May 19, 2026
Pakistan, Turkey air force commanders unite in Ankara

ANKARA, MAY 19: /DNA/ – Turkey’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held a meeting with Pakistan Air Force Commander General Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at his office in the Turkish capital. The high-level military dialogue focused on bilateral defense cooperation and regional security matters.

During the reception, Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu was also in attendance alongside Minister Güler, underscoring the depth of the air force-to-air force engagement between the two nations.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan, Turkey air force commanders unite in Ankara

Pakistan, Turkey air force commanders unite in Ankara

ANKARA, MAY 19: /DNA/ – Turkey’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held a meeting withRead More

Externally sponsored terrorism cannot block Pakistan's rise, says CDF Munir

Externally sponsored terrorism cannot block Pakistan’s rise, says CDF Munir

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal AsimRead More

Comments are Closed