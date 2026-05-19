Pakistan, Turkey air force commanders unite in Ankara

ANKARA, MAY 19: /DNA/ – Turkey’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held a meeting with Pakistan Air Force Commander General Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at his office in the Turkish capital. The high-level military dialogue focused on bilateral defense cooperation and regional security matters.

During the reception, Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu was also in attendance alongside Minister Güler, underscoring the depth of the air force-to-air force engagement between the two nations.