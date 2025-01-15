Pakistan-Tunisia trade relations strengthened: ICCI, CCIT sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/ – A significant milestone was achieved on the Tunisian and Pskistani trade relations by signing the MoU between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis (CCIT) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during the work visit of the Pakistani 16 member trade delegation to Tunis.

The event was graced by Esteemed Responsables, including the President of CCIT, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, Head of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), a representative of the Governor of Tunis, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Migration and Tunisians abroad and from the Tunisian Ministry of Trade.