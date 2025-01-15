Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Main Menu

Pakistan-Tunisia trade relations strengthened: ICCI, CCIT sign MoU

| January 15, 2025
Pakistan-Tunisia trade relations strengthened: ICCI, CCIT sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/ – A significant milestone was achieved on the Tunisian and Pskistani trade relations  by signing the MoU between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis (CCIT) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during the work visit of the Pakistani  16 member trade delegation to Tunis.

The event was graced by Esteemed Responsables, including the President of CCIT, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, Head of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), a representative of the Governor of Tunis, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Migration and Tunisians abroad and from the Tunisian Ministry  of Trade.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Pakistan-Tunisia trade relations strengthened: ICCI, CCIT sign MoU

Pakistan-Tunisia trade relations strengthened: ICCI, CCIT sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/ – A significant milestone was achieved on the Tunisian and PskistaniRead More

Japan provides $65,617 grant for solar-powered farming in Punjab

Japan provides $65,617 grant for solar-powered farming in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/ – Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Wednesday, 15thRead More

Comments are Closed