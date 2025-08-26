Pakistan trains media on ethical reporting of human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, AUG 26 /DNA/ – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Office Pakistan, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), held a one-day media awareness session in Islamabad to strengthen journalists’ capacity for ethical and responsible reporting on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).

Over 30 journalists and editors from leading media houses participated in the workshop, which stressed survivor-centered reporting, accurate legal terminology, safeguarding victims’ identities, and avoiding sensationalism. Through interactive presentations, case studies, and discussions, participants explored how ethical journalism can shape public awareness, influence policy, and support Pakistan’s national response to these crimes.

Facilitated by senior journalist Mr. Oun Sahi, the session reinforced key principles:

Correct terminology: differentiating Trafficking in Persons (TIP) from Smuggling of Migrants (SOM), stressing how misuse confuses the public and undermines legal/policy responses.

Survivor-centered approach: avoiding stigmatizing language, passive voice, or sensational headlines; protecting privacy and dignity with pseudonyms, blurred visuals, and trauma-informed interviews.

Legal grounding: references to Pakistan’s Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (2018) and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act (2018).

Ethical guidelines: avoiding clichés, framing stories within human rights and social contexts (poverty, gender inequality, migration gaps), and highlighting systemic complicity.

Media’s role: shaping public understanding, influencing government priorities, exposing organized crime, and sustaining momentum for reforms.

This initiative highlights UNODC and FIA’s commitment to working with the media in promoting accurate and constructive narratives that uphold the dignity of survivors while exposing organized crime.