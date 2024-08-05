Pakistan to voice concerns over middle east situation at OIC meeting in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being held on 7 August 2024. The Meeting is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC.

At the Extraordinary Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will present Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region. He will emphasize the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.