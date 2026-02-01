Pakistan to play T20 World Cup but boycott India match

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1: In an unprecedented move, Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but would boycott the match against arch-rival India.

The decision, announced by the Government of Pakistan, follows the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) removal of Bangladesh from the tournament after Dhaka raised security concerns over playing in India.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026,” the government said in a post on X.

“…however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”