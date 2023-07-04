Pakistan to play four T20 matches in England next year

LAHORE, JUL 04 (DNA) — The schedule of the Pakistan cricket team’s tour to England has been released. According to the schedule, the national cricket team will play four T20 matches in May next year in England.

The first match will be played in Leeds on May 22 and the second in Birmingham on May 25. The third T20 match will be played in Cardiff on May 28. The last T20 match will be played at The Oval on May 30, 2024. — DNA