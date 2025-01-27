Pakistan to overcome mistakes to improve performance: Shan Masood

MULTAN, JAN 27 (APP): Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on Monday said that it was a tough contest and Pakistan would overcome the mistakes to improve performance in the upcoming fixtures.

Holding a press conference following his team’s 120-run defeat to the West Indies in the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, bringing the two-match series to a 1-1 draw. He acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and highlighted key lessons for the future.

“We did not get the result we wanted,” Masood admitted, “Batting in the fourth innings on this pitch was extremely challenging and credit to the West Indies as they batted brilliantly in their second innings and took the game away from us.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting collapse in the first innings, Masood pinpointed critical moments that swung the match. “We were 119 for 4 and got bowled out for 154. That moment was decisive. On top of that, their lower-order partnership hurt us badly and widened the gap. He stressed the importance of collective responsibility for the defeat, rejecting the idea of blaming individuals. “This was a team sport, whether we win or lose, it was on all of us. Everyone has a role to play and it was never about one player.”

Masood also highlighted recurring issues that need immediate attention, such as struggling to dismiss the opposition’s tailenders. He said that getting the tail out quickly has been a concern for us and we need to address this in upcoming games. Praising Babar Azam’s second-innings effort, he said, Babar was in great form and his dismissal was unfortunate. In conditions like these, one delivery can change everything. If he had stayed longer, the result could have been different,” he maintained.

The skipper emphasized the need for better preparation in similar conditions. He said that results come quickly on pitches like this and we need to capitalize on opportunities, adapt to challenging situations, and make better use of domestic cricket to prepare our batters for these conditions.

The West Indies’ victory marked their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 35 years, a historic feat that left Pakistan reflecting on missed opportunities. Despite the disappointment, Masood underlined the team’s determination to learn and bounce back stronger.

“Playing in these conditions was tough for any batter, but we have learned valuable lessons. We will come back better as a team,” he concluded.