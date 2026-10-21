Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (DNA):Pakistan will observe Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlight their demand for the right to self-determination.

According to a press released issued here on Wednesday, preparations for the day were finalized at a high-level meeting held at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam.

The meeting decided that Black Day would be observed across Pakistan with full participation. Pakistani embassies abroad will also hold events to highlight the Kashmir issue and draw international attention to the hardships faced by the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the meeting, Engineer Amir Muqam paid tribute to the people of occupied Kashmir for their continued struggle against Indian rule. He said that innocent Kashmiris had faced killings, imprisonment and other hardships, while their struggle for basic rights, freedom and justice continued.

The minister said the government had prepared a comprehensive plan to observe Black Day in an effective manner. He added that the events would send a strong message to the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the Kashmiri people’s demand for self-determination.

He also praised the efforts of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to raise the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people’s struggle and ensure that their voice reached the international community.

Advocate Pervez, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, said Kashmiris and Pakistanis shared strong and lasting ties. He assured the meeting that Hurriyat leaders would actively participate in rallies and other events planned for Black Day.

The meeting was attended by Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Prime Minister of Pakistan’s aide on Kashmir affairs; Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Syed Zafar Ali Shah; senior government officials; and representatives of federal ministries, law enforcement agencies, cultural institutions and other relevant organizations. Representatives of the provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan also attended.

October 27 marks the anniversary of the arrival of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. Pakistan and Kashmiris observe the day as Black Day to protest against India’s control of the territory and renew their call for the right to self-determination.

Pakistan observes the day every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and call for a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.