Pakistan to introduce e-passports next year

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): The federal government is set to issue e-passports from next year to facilitate the citizens well-informed sources Tuesday said.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Islamabad. The important meeting was attended by the secretary of the interior, chairman NADRA, DG Passport and additional DG FIA.

IThe development is being described as a key move that would help eradicate all the hurdles in the current manual system and assist Pakistanis living abroad process online applications conveniently.

Biometric documents will speed up the identification process, simplifying passport control and paving the way for automation of services.

It must be noted that a microchip with all biometric information of an individual would be embedded in each e-passport to help authenticate the identity of the traveller.

Now, 2 pictures of the passport holder will be displayed on the main page of the new e-passport. The launch of the e-passport service will also help the airport authorities to complete the travel procedure within the shortest span of time. DNA

