Pakistan to host key ECO-CCI meetings in Karachi next January

KARACHI, DEC 15 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; President ECO-CCI and VP CACCI, has apprised that The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has announced that it will host the 30th Executive Committee Meeting and the 20th General Assembly Meeting of the ECO Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ECO-CCI) on 22 January 2026 at the FPCCI Head Office in Karachi on the sidelines of 2nd Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) to be jointly organized by FPCCI and Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Development (ICCD) during January 21-22.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that these ECO-CCI events carry immense strategic importance for the region – as they will help strengthen economic cooperation; expand intra-ECO trade; promote investments; foster business linkages and revitalize the institutional role of ECO-CCI as a key platform for vis-à-vis regional economic integration.

FPCCI Chief further disclosed that invitations have already been extended to all ECO Member Chambers – and, FPCCI expects participation from Presidents, senior officials, B2B delegations and sectorial experts from multiple ECO countries.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh added that the Sustainable Tourism Forum will also provide a significant platform to highlight the tourism potential of ECO countries; enhance regional cooperation in aviation and hospitality sectors; promote investment opportunities in tourism sector of Pakistan and encourage collaborative initiatives for sustainable and responsible tourism development across the region.

FPCCI maintained that hosting these events in Karachi will further strengthen Pakistan’s leadership role in regional economic diplomacy; expand B2B connectivity and reinforce the country’s commitment to deeper economic and trade partnerships within the ECO framework.