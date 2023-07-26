Pakistan to host International Women’s Volleyball C’ship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in partnership with Empower Sports Academy is planning to host the first ever international women’s volleyball invitational championship to increase the playing standard and develop interest of young girls in the country.

According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation women’s wing Chairperson Malika Junaid, with the collaboration of Empower Sports Academy and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) PVF are also focusing to encourage girls to play Volleyball.

The purpose to host the international event is to provide the opportunity to women players to improve their game as it will be first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from USA and Europe will be taking part in the women’s volleyball competitions, said PVF women’s wing chairperson Malika Junaid

She said that we are also planning to send the Pakistan women’s team for a training tour to Turkey this year as well aims to promote and inspire the young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in the game of volleyball.

PVF Women’s wing chairperson said that Islamabad will be host city for the international championship which is planned to be held in the first week of January next year as we are expecting five international teams to visit Pakistan for this historic event.

On the other hand Founder of Empower Sports Academy Alisha Junaid is also busy coordinating with the foreign teams to finalise all other arrangements as Empower Sports Academy advisor Tim Kelly visited Pakistan to witness the preparations and training camp of the national women’s volleyball team.

Tim Kelly, who is also based in the USA spared the time for Pakistan from his busy schedule to review the venue and locations where Empower Sports Academy will host their very first international volleyball tournament in collaboration with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.