Pakistan to host first-ever T20i tri-series

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: In a major boost to international cricket, Pakistan will stage its maiden T20I tri-series from 17 to 29 November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The three-nation tournament is seen as an important build-up for all participating teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled next year in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will open on 17 November with Pakistan facing Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Significantly, it will mark Afghanistan’s first-ever T20I on Pakistani soil, having previously played five ODIs in the country — the most recent against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

On 19 November, Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi before the action shifts to Lahore. The remaining five matches, including the grand final on 29 November, will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This landmark series comes on the back of a busy home season for Pakistan. Prior to the tri-series, the national side will host South Africa for a two-match Test series — part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle — alongside three T20Is and three ODIs between 12 October and 8 November.

PCB COO Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed excitement over the upcoming event, said that we look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only provide excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but also offer fans thrilling cricket across venues.

Earlier this year, PCB successfully delivered the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. These achievements underline our capacity and readiness to host back-to-back international events at the highest level.”

Tri-Series Schedule:

17 Nov – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 Nov – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 Nov – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Nov – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 Nov – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Nov – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 Nov – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore