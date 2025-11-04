Pakistan to host ATP Challenger for the First Time

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to make tennis history — for the first time ever, the country will host an ATP Challenger event in Islamabad, beginning November 24. The tournament marks a major milestone for national sports, showcasing Pakistan’s vibrant and peaceful image to the world.

Addressing a press conference, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, said this will be a historic moment for Pakistan tennis. “Hosting this prestigious event in Islamabad will project our country’s positive and progressive image globally,” he said, adding that after cricket, tennis has now become the second sport attracting the highest number of foreign players to visit Pakistan.

“It is our collective responsibility to project a soft image of our country,” Aisam emphasized. He noted that during the current year, Pakistan successfully hosted five international tournaments and sent twelve teams abroad for participation.

The PTF President also highlighted efforts to promote junior talent, mentioning that Mikael Ali Baig has shown exceptional performance, while Shayan Afridi and Mikael Baig have qualified for the main rounds of the Under-12 and Under-16 events, respectively. “The future of our young players is bright, and we are hopeful to see them compete in Grand Slam events soon,” he added.

“My dream is to see tennis flourish in every corner of Pakistan,” Aisam said. “Through the Pakistan Tennis League (PTL), we aim to create heroes, ignite passion, and bring the sport into the mainstream spotlight.”

He further revealed that 2026 will be a busy and remarkable year for tennis in Pakistan, as the country plans to launch its own Pakistan Tennis League — a major step toward professionalizing the sport.

Aisam also expressed his intent to invite international tennis stars he has played with, stating, “To host elite global players, we must create the right environment — and it all begins with world-class infrastructure.”

He extended his gratitude to Int.