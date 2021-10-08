Pakistan to continue making all-out efforts for peace in Afghanistan: COAS
RAWALPINDI, OCT 8: /DNA/ – Wendy R. Sherman, United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in Humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan is committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan Government.
COAS emphasized to maintain meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi domain relationship between the two countries.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.
