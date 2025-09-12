Pakistan to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills to flood victims

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Finance to initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible complete waiver or some relief of electricity bills for one month in areas hit hard by recent floods.

Relief for flood victims across cities, villages

Official sources confirmed that the proposed relief will not be limited to rural areas but will also extend to flood-affected cities across Pakistan. The PM emphasized that immediate support must be provided to people who have lost homes, livelihoods, and access to essential services due to the devastating floods.

Finance Ministry tasked with urgent discussions

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to hold early discussions with the IMF to explore options for bill relief or subsidies. Officials were told that the talks should be expedited so that the government can provide quick financial assistance to struggling families.

The federal government had earlier decided to provide major relief in electricity bills for flood victims. Authorities have been considering eliminating general sales tax (GST), FC surcharge, and fixed charges from electricity bills. There is also a proposal to remove GST and excise duty on the fuel price adjustment component.

Additionally, income tax, additional and surplus tax, as well as retailer sales tax on electricity bills are under review for possible waiver.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain had confirmed that efforts were underway to remove these taxes from the electricity bills of flood-affected households. He added that the federal government would provide relief in utility bills and provincial governments waive land revenue taxes for affected communities.

The minister also noted that action would be taken against extra charges in electricity bills that were issued in flood-hit areas, clarifying that these were bills already printed before the relief decision.

In addition, the government has decided to launch a farmers’ relief package to compensate for losses to crops and livestock. Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the package will be announced once the survey of flood-affected regions is completed.