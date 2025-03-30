Pakistan to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that Eid ul Fitr would fall on Monday (March 31) as the Shawwal moon was sighted in Pakistan.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, while meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were held at their respective headquarters concurrently.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and attended by the members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee, as well as officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Suparco, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maulana Azad said testimonies of moon sightings were received from majority of the country, hence, Eid would be celebrated tomorrow.

He said the sky was generally clear in most regions, enabling the moon to be easily sighted. He confirmed receiving credible moon-sighting testimonies from multiple locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and other areas.

After thorough verification and consensus, Maulana Azad said the committee has declared that the first of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram.

The announcement was met with joy and celebration across the country as Muslims prepare to observe the festival, which marks the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrating Eid today

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today, according to Arab media reports.

An official statement from the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that today, Saturday, is the last day of Ramadan, and today will be celebrated as Eidul Ftir across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the UAE also made the same announcement.

Similarly, other Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, have also announced sighting of the Shawwal moon and will celebrate Eid today.

Countries where moon not sighted

Meanwhile, several countries officially announced that Eid ul Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday evening.

Oman has officially announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted, and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.

Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Australia confirmed the Eid date based on astronomical data and local moon sighting efforts.

In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee stated that the crescent moon was not sighted, making Sunday the 30th day of Ramadan.

Indonesia also declared Monday as the first day of Eid after failing to observe the Shawwal crescent.

In India, where Muslims have completed 28 days of fasting, the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted today. If confirmed, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

Malaysia’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) confirmed that the crescent will be visible to the naked eye today. Hence, the country will celebrate Eid on Monday.

Brunei followed suit, with the IAC also confirming that the moon will be visible there today.

The Australian Fatwa Council declared Eid ul Fitr on March 31 as well, noting that the Shawwal moon will be born after sunset on Saturday in both eastern and western parts of the country.