Pakistan to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday as new moon not sighted

The Shawwal moon could not be sighted in Pakistan on Thursday, resultantly, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (April 22) — making Ramadan of 30 days.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said: “We have not received any testimony of the sighting of the Shawwal moon across the country.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be held across the country on Saturday, April 22. The sky was clear in most parts of the country, while it was cloudy in some places,” he added.