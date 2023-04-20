Thursday, April 20, 2023
Pakistan to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday as new moon not sighted

| April 20, 2023

The Shawwal moon could not be sighted in Pakistan on Thursday, resultantly, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (April 22) — making Ramadan of 30 days.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said: “We have not received any testimony of the sighting of the Shawwal moon across the country.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be held across the country on Saturday, April 22. The sky was clear in most parts of the country, while it was cloudy in some places,” he added.

