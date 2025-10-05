Pakistan to build world-class facility for SCO Summit 2027

ISLAMABAD, OCT 5 (APP/DNA): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a comprehensive three-hour meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters to review the progress of ongoing development projects in Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha were also in attendance.

The meeting focused on key infrastructure initiatives and preparations for upcoming international events, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2027. In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, detailed consultations were held regarding the construction of a new convention centre in the federal capital.

An in-principle decision was taken to construct an additional convention hall adjacent to the Jinnah Convention Centre. Minister Naqvi stated that the new facility would feature a spacious main hall, multiple conference rooms, and meeting spaces designed to meet international standards. He emphasized the importance of engaging top local and international architects to ensure the project’s modern and globally competitive design.

“The completion of this project will strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to host major international conferences and events,” the Interior Minister remarked, underscoring the strategic significance of the initiative.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi also sought a comprehensive plan for the commercialization of the Islamabad Expressway to enhance urban development and economic activity in the capital.

Reviewing the progress on the construction of new police stations, the Minister set a 45-day deadline for completing six under-construction facilities. CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the meeting that tenders for 10 additional police stations had already been issued. He further informed that work on the new block of the Parliament Lodges is proceeding according to schedule.

The Chairman also updated the Minister on several key infrastructure projects, noting that all piles for the T-Chowk Flyover Project have been completed, while the foundation stone for Shaheen Chowk will be laid soon. He added that restoration work on the Pak Secretariat’s R-Block building is nearing completion.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of CDA, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, CDA members, and other relevant officers.