Pakistan to become true business partner of Libya

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 /DNA/ – Libyan Ambassador to Pakistan Moamer Z.O.AbdalMotalb has said that Libya and Pakistan are bound by bonds of brotherhood, strong relations, common goals and a promising future for a diversified and stable strategic partnership.

He said that there is a strong need to join forces in joint efforts to create an investment environment to pave the way for broader partnership in all fields to alleviate the difficulties and expand actual work opportunities between the two brotherly countries.

This has been stated by the Ambassador while talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari who called on him along with a delegation.

The sides discussed strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the State of Libya and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The envoy added that for exchange and understanding between the two countries and what economic actors and the private sector aspire to in this field especially since Pakistan possesses all the technical and cognitive capabilities that qualify it to be a true partner of the State of Libya.

The envoy also congratulated leadership of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its tangible engagements and aspirations to advance trade and development and explore economic goals.

On his part President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that relations between Pakistan and Libya always remained friendly and bonded as both the countries share similar religious identities, cultural links, particularly their Islamic heritage.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that there exists numerous opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Libya adding that for the strengthening of bilateral relations and promotion of business and trade with Libya restoration of direct air links was much need, upon which the Ambassador said that Libya remained under severe sanctions which are now being abolished step by step and hopefully this air link will be restored in near future.hence will go a long way in bolstering two countries connectivity.

President ICCI went on to say that ICCI on its part was passionate to play its role in exploring the investment opportunities between the two countries for the benefit of the business community and the people

On this occasion Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari,Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed, and former President ICCI Ejaz Abbasi were also present.