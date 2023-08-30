Pakistan thump Nepal in Asia Cup opener

MULTAN: Pakistan defeated Nepal by a whopping 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts played a complete match and dominated the visitors in all aspects of the game.

The Green Shirts set a massive target of 343 runs in 50 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat against Nepal in the first match of the series.

Skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed led the way for Pakistan with brilliant centuries.

Ahmed remained unbeaten on 109 runs in 71 balls with the help of 11 fours and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Babar was dismissed after scoring 151 runs in 131 balls which included 14 fours and four sixes.

Asia Cup opener is taking place at Multan Cricket Stadium as Pakistan hosts the regional cricket event after 15 years.

Azam, 28, broke former South Africa batter Hashim Amla’s record as he became the fastest player to 19 ODI centuries. He reached this feat in just 102 innings while Amla did it in his 104th.

It must be noted that Babar Azam came to bat after Pakistan had an early collapse as they were 25-2 after Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq lost their wickets.

The 28-year-old stood tall on the crease and formed a crucial 86-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the wicketkeeper batter got run out in a bizarre way. Rizwan scored 44 runs in 50 balls.

After Rizwan lost his wicket, Salman Agha (5) came to bat he, too, did not last long and lost his wicket while attempting a reverse-sweep shot to Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane.

After Agha’s wicket, Azam formed a solid partnership of 214 runs in only 131 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Nepal, as a team, and Multan, as a venue, will make their debut in the Asia Cup. It is also the first match between Pakistan and Nepal at the top level.

Pakistan enter the Asia Cup on a high as they topped the ICC rankings for ODI teams on Saturday after a 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. This is the second time the Pakistan team topped the chart since April.