Pakistan thump Australia to clinch T20I series after seven years

LAHORE, JAN 31: Pakistan beat Australia by 90 runs in second T20I to win three-match series after seven years at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Home side Pakistan spun a web after blistering half-centuries from captain Salman Ali Agha and Usman Khan to hand Australia a crushing 90-run defeat in the second T20I.

The victory gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 199-run target, Australia’s batting unit could accumulate 108 before being bowled out in 15.4 overs.

All-rounder Cameron Green remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a 20-ball 35, followed by Matthew Short, who made 27 off 23 deliveries. Besides them, only captain Mitchell Marsh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (10) could amass double figures.

Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan jointly spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Usman Tariq with two, while Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one apiece.

Pakistan captain Agha’s decision to bat first after winning the coin toss paid dividends as his team accumulated a formidable total of 198/5 in their 20 overs.

The Green Shirts, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost Sahibzada Farhan (five) in the second over with 17 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, skipper Agha joined Saim Ayub in the middle and put Pakistan into a commanding position with belligerent hitting.

Agha dominated his 55-run partnership for the second wicket with Ayub, who fell victim to Cooper Connolly on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay and walked back after scoring 23 off 11 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Pakistan then suffered another blow to their batting charge as Adam Zampa trapped star batter Babar Azam (two) for lbw an over later, bringing the total down to 76/3 in 7.1 overs.

But Agha continued his onslaught and brought up his sixth T20I half-century off just 25 deliveries during his 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket with all-rounder Shadab Khan, which recovered Pakistan after back-to-back dismissals.

Sean Abbott eventually broke the threatening stand in the 13th over by claiming the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Agha, who remained their top-scorer with a blazing 76 off 40 deliveries, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Wicketkeeper batter Usman then walked out to bat at No.5 and ensured Pakistan retain their momentum at the backend of the innings by registering his second T20I half-century, scoring a brisk 52 off 35 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes.

He also shared a vital 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shadab, who made a 20-ball 28, while Mohammad Nawaz played a handy 10-run cameo from four balls.

For Australia, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Zampa, Connolly and Abbott could claim one wicket apiece.