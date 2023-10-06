Friday, October 6, 2023
Pakistan through the lens of Italian photographer

October 6, 2023
Pakistan through the lens of Italian photographer

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 6: A talented Italian photographer Marzia Reggiani’s works was displayed, at Islamabad Serena Hotel. Ms. Reggiani captured beautiful places of Pakistan with her camera.

She, through her works, also portrayed lifestyle and various aspects of the Pakistani society. The visitors admired the great work done by Marzia Reggiani and hoped she will continue this effort with a view to building strong cultural linkages between Pakistan and Italy.

