Pakistan thrash Malaysia 7–2 in opening match of Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

JOHOR BAHRU, OCT 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan made a stunning start to their campaign in the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, outclassing hosts Malaysia 7–2 in their opening match at Johor Bahru.

Penalty-corner specialist Muhammad Sufyan Khan produced a brilliant performance, scoring three goals through penalty corners to complete a hat-trick, and was rightfully named Man of the Match.

Pakistan took control of the game early on when Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute, followed by another in the 21st minute. Captain Abdul Hannan Shahid extended the lead in the 30th minute, while Nadeem Khan added the fourth goal in the 32nd minute. Sufyan struck again in the 34th minute to complete his hat-trick, Nadeem netted another in the 44th minute, and Hamza Fayyaz sealed the victory with Pakistan’s seventh goal in the 52nd minute.

For Malaysia, Ammar and Azeemuddin managed to score one goal each.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti and Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan congratulated the junior team on their emphatic opening victory, praising their dominant performance and teamwork.

Upcoming Fixtures:

12 October: Great Britain vs Pakistan

14 October: Pakistan vs India

15 October: New Zealand vs Pakistan

17 October: Pakistan vs Australia