Pakistan Tennis soars as Championships reach climax

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – The 1st edition of the Emerging Pakistan National Ranking Tennis Championships has entered its final stages after a week of high-energy, competitive matches at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In a dramatic Men’s Singles quarterfinal, Muzammil Murtaza overcame Islamabad’s rising star Ahmad Nael Qureshi in a marathon three-set thriller. Both players delivered outstanding baseline tennis in the opening set, with neither conceding serve. The set went into a tense tiebreak, where Muzammil’s power play saw him edge ahead to win 7-6(4).

The momentum shifted in the second set as the young Qureshi bounced back impressively, matching the No. 2 seed shot for shot. He eventually captured the set in another close tiebreak, 7-6(6), leveling the match.

In the decisive third set, Murtaza drew on his experience, displaying clinical precision and strong court coverage. He controlled the pace, denied Qureshi any opportunity to regroup, and secured the set 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals.

In the Ladies Singles semi-finals, top seed Ushna Suhail extended her winning streak with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over 3rd seed Mehaq Khokar. Meanwhile, 4th seed Zunaisha Noor stunned 2nd seed Mahrukh Sajid with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win to secure her place in the final.

In the Men’s Doubles event, the experienced pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan showcased their dominance, defeating Hamza Roman and Saqib Hayat with ease in the second quarterfinal. The seasoned duo sealed the match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, top seeds Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah were pushed to their limits in a sizzling, three-set battle against Mudassar Murtaza and the talented Sami Zeb Khan. After dropping the first set 3-6, the top seeds bounced back to claim the second set 6-2. They then powered through the match tiebreak, winning it 10-1 to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The championship continues to showcase the depth of talent emerging in Pakistan’s tennis scene, promising an exciting conclusion in the days to come.

Following are the Results:

Men’s Singles (Quarter Finals)

Aqeel Khan beat Musaddar Murtaza 6-2 6-0, Barkatullah beat Hamza Roman 6-1 6-1, Yousaf Khalil beat Abubakar Talha 6-3 6-3, Muzammil Murtaza beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-2

Ladies Singles (Semi-Finals)

Ushna Suhail beat Mehaq Khokhar 6-2 6-2, Zunaisha Noor beat Mahrukh Sajid 6-1 6-4

Men’s Doubles (Quarter Finals)

Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah beat Mudassar Murtaza & Sami Zeb Khan 3-6 6-3 10-1, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi & Aqeel Khan beat Hamza Roman & Saqib Hayat 6-1 6-2, Abu Bakar Talha & Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Ahmed Chaudhary & M.Abid 7-5 6-1, Abdullah Adnan & Muzammil Murtaza beat Faizan Fayyaz & Asad Zaman 6-1 6-0,

Junior 18 & Under Singles (Pre-Quarter Finals)

Abubakar Talha beat Ahmed Hussain 6-0 6-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Abdul Basir 1-6 6-4 7-5, Hamza Roman beat Muhammad Ali 6-4 7-6(4), Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat M.Junaid 6-4 6-1, M.Yahya beat M.Hassan Usmani 2-6 6-4 6-3, Muhammad Salar beat M.Uzair 6-0 6-0, M.Haziq Aasim beat Inam Qadir 6-2 6-3, Asad Zaman beat Moazzam Babar 6-0 6-2.

Junior 18 & Under Singles (Quarter Finals)

Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Ali Qayyum 6-1 6-2, Muhammad Salar beat M.Yahya 5-7 6-2 6-1, Asad Zaman beat M.Hazaiq Aasim 1-6 6-1 6-1. AbuBakar Talha beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-0 6-3.

Boys 14 & Under Singles Quarter Finals

Muhammad Junaid beat Muhammad Aayan 4-1 5-3, Razik Sultan w/o Behroze Mamoon, Muhammad Umer beat Mahd Mahmood 5-3 4-2, Muhammad Muaz beat Ohad-e Mustafa 4-0 4-2

Boys 14 & Under Singles Semi-Finals

Muhammad Muaz beat Muhammad Umer 7-5 6-2,

Boys 12 & Under Singles Quarter Finals

Muhammad Muaz beat M.Hamza 4-0 4-1, M.Faizan beat Mustafa Uzair 4-0 4-0, Muhammad Danyal beat Ashtar Alam 4-5 (5) 5-4(5) 4-1, Muhammad Aayan beat M.Turad 4-1 4-1.

Boys 12 & Under Singles Semi Finals

Muhammad Aayan beat Muhammad Danyal 4-0 4-0, Muhammad Muaz beat M. Faizan 4-1 4-1.