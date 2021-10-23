Pakistan team to get massive bonus for defeating India, winning T20 World Cup

The Men in Green will face India on October 24

DUBAI, OCT 23: The Pakistan players are set to get a massive bonus if they defeat India in the T20 World Cup as well as lifting the title.

According to details, Pakistan will face India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. If the Men in Green win this match, they will get a 50 per cent increase in match fees which would be around Rs.170,000 according to a clause in the central contract.

A player’s current match fees stands at Rs.338,250, which means that winning a match against India will help the them earn more than Rs.500,000.

The same increment will apply if Pakistan beat number one ranked T20 side in the world, which is currently England.

Meanwhile, if Pakistan win the elusive trophy, they will get a 300 per cent increase in match fees.

It must be noted that the winners of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be awarded prize money of $1.6 million. This prize money is divided equally between players in the squad, according to the central contract. Meanwhile, the team management is given a share equal to one player’s prize money.

The players usually get additional monetary rewards, if they win a mega event, from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), government officials and other prominent individuals.