Pakistan team named for Jr Hockey WC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (DNA): Pakistan team has been named to feature in the Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5 to 16.

According to the details, after the approval of Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, PHF Selection Committee Chairman Olympian Asif Bajwa has selected 20 players for the World Cup organized by FIH.

The member squad was announced by Member Selection Committee Olympian Anjum Saeed while Manager Lt. Col. (R) Asif Naz Khokhar, and Head Coach Roelant Oltamans were also present on this occasion.

The team officials include Team Manager Asif Naz Khokhar, Head Coach Roelant Oltamans Coaches Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, International Muhammad Ali, International Muhammad Asif, Physiotherapist Muhammad Aslam and Video Analyst Nadeem Lodhi.

The selected players comprise Ali Raza, Abdul Rafay Sajid goalkeeper, Arbaaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqub, Zikaria Hayat, Muhammad Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Murtaza, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abuzar, Abdul Qayyum are included while the reserve players include Basharat Ali and Arbaaz Ayaz.