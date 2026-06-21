Pakistan targets 400,000 trained workers for FIFA World Cup 2034

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is targeting the training and deployment of 300,000 to 400,000 workers for projects linked to the FIFA World Cup 2034 as part of a broader strategy to expand overseas employment opportunities and strengthen the country’s position in international labour markets.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, workforce planning is being aligned with anticipated demand arising from the FIFA World Cup 2034, with trained Pakistani workers expected to support infrastructure development, aviation, tourism and related service sectors between 2026 and 2034.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider efforts to boost manpower exports and enhance the skills profile of Pakistani workers for overseas employment.

During July-March FY2025-26, a total of 215,719 workers received soft-skills training aimed at improving adaptability, productivity and global employability.

The documents indicate that overseas employment remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s labour market strategy.

During 2025, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment registered 762,499 workers for overseas employment, while more than 15 million Pakistanis have proceeded abroad for employment in over 50 countries through official channels since 1972.

More than 96 per cent of Pakistani workers proceeding abroad through official channels are employed in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

These overseas workers contribute significantly to the national economy through remittances, which remain one of Pakistan’s major sources of foreign exchange earnings after exports.

Saudi Arabia retained its position as the leading destination for Pakistani workers in 2025, receiving 530,256 workers, accounting for 69.54pc of total overseas employment registrations during the year. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme has expanded opportunities in infrastructure, construction and services sectors, creating a growing demand for skilled manpower.

The documents further show that Pakistan is expanding labour mobility partnerships beyond the Gulf region.

Under the Pakistan-EU Migration and Mobility Dialogue, the country has been engaging with European partners on legal migration and workforce cooperation. Italy has announced a quota of 10,500 seasonal and non-seasonal workers for Pakistan over a three-year period, while Germany and Greece have shown progress toward formalising labour cooperation arrangements focused on skilled workers.

The government is simultaneously modernising the emigration process through digital initiatives. The Pakistan Emigrant Management Framework is being developed to connect 14 relevant stakeholders and streamline overseas employment procedures through online verification systems, while the Digital HR Pool system has been operationalised to integrate biometric verification, job matching and transparent recruitment mechanisms.

The documents note that continued investment in skills development, overseas employment facilitation and labour market reforms is aimed at enabling Pakistan to capitalise on emerging global opportunities while creating higher-skilled and higher-value employment pathways for its workforce.