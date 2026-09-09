Pakistan taps UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmed as Foreign Secretary
Ansar Mahmood Bhatti
DNA
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 – In a significant diplomatic development, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been appointed as the country’s new Foreign Secretary, according to sources and reports circulating in the capital.
The announcement, first carried by Islamabad Post on September 6, comes at a crucial time for Pakistan’s foreign policy as it navigates complex geopolitical challenges. Ambassador Ahmed, a seasoned diplomat with decades of experience, is widely respected for his articulate advocacy on Pakistan’s core issues at the UN, including Kashmir and counter-terrorism.
ALSO READ: Pakistan’s next foreign secretary: key names under consideration as Amna Baloch retires
The current Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Amna Baloch is retiring on September 17 and after that she will be appointed as Pakistans Ambassador to Türkiye.
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