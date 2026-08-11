Pakistan takes Iran into confidence on trilateral defence deal

DNA

TEHRAN: Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, convened with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday evening, deepening discussions on the Middle East conflict and regional defense cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on the ongoing regional war, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi took FM Araghchi into confidence regarding Pakistan’s coordination with Riyadh, highlighting Islamabad’s efforts to balance ties across the Gulf.

Naqvi briefed Iran on the trilateral defense pact involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, underscoring its role in shaping a new regional security architecture.

Talks also touched on ongoing mediation efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Pakistan reaffirming its role as a guarantor of dialogue between Washington and Tehran..

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of being “devious negotiators” in an interview released late on Monday and described some of his current options in the war — “just bop along” and let Tehran fail economically or hit them “really, really hard.”

“I’m sort of negotiating,” Trump told Real America’s Voice in a phone interview. “They’re very devious negotiators.”

Since the conflict began in late February, Trump has repeatedly oscillated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is imminent. Trump described one of his possible strategies as: “Do what I’m doing now: just bop along and look how bad they’re doing.”

“Economically, they are a mess. They can’t borrow money. We control their money, what they had, which is a lot. They had a lot, and we have total control of it. I’m their banker,” he said, referring to frozen Iranian assets.