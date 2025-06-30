Pakistan takes a major step towards a Crypto revolution

In a historic and unprecedented move, Pakistan has officially entered the global digital economy with the announcement of its first state-backed Bitcoin Reserve, a bold step that signifies the country’s serious commitment to integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency into its financial future.

The groundbreaking announcement was made by Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), during the prestigious Bitcoin Vegas 2025 conference. According to sources, this moment marks a transformative shift in Pakistan’s approach to digital assets and financial innovation.

In a surprising diplomatic highlight, Bin Saqib extended special thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging his contributions to global crypto adoption and his behind-the-scenes efforts to help ease recent tensions between India and Pakistan. The event was also attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., underscoring the high-level international interest in Pakistan’s digital finance ambitions.

Bin Saqib highlighted Pakistan’s strong foundation in the digital economy, revealing that the country now hosts over 40 million cryptocurrency wallets. This positions Pakistan among the world’s most active digital finance participants, thanks largely to its massive freelance economy, rising digital literacy, and growing youth population. These factors, he noted, create the ideal conditions for the country to embrace a blockchain-driven future.

One of the central initiatives unveiled during the event was the creation of a National Bitcoin Wallet—a digital infrastructure designed to store state-held crypto assets securely. This step reflects Pakistan’s ambition to integrate digital currencies into its sovereign financial framework, making it one of the few countries in the region to take such a forward-looking measure.

To support the technical backbone of this initiative, the Pakistani government has allocated 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity for use in Bitcoin mining and AI-powered data centers. These facilities will not only cater to local tech enterprises but also invite foreign blockchain companies and independent miners to establish operations within Pakistan. This massive infrastructure move is expected to create thousands of jobs, boost foreign investment, and position Pakistan as a regional leader in blockchain computing.

In line with these developments, Pakistan also announced the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority—a regulatory institution responsible for overseeing all blockchain-based financial systems. The Authority will enforce transparency, provide legal protections, and offer clear regulatory guidelines to both local and international stakeholders.

These sweeping reforms signal a paradigm shift in Pakistan’s digital economic strategy. No longer content to remain on the sidelines, the country is now actively pursuing a leadership role in the global crypto landscape. With a clear vision, strong policy direction, and infrastructure investment, Pakistan’s crypto revolution has officially begun.

As Bilal Bin Saqib remarked, “This is not just about Bitcoin—it’s about building a future economy that is decentralized, inclusive, and globally connected. Pakistan is ready to lead.”