Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in ‘must win’ Asia Cup 2025 match today

ABU DHABI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in a crucial Super-Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 today (Tuesday) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with both teams looking for their first win in the tournament’s second stage.

In their respective first matches of the Super-Four, the Salman Agha-led side was defeated by arch-rival India, while Sri Lanka lost to Bangladesh.

For Pakistan, its a must win match to survive in the tournament after two major defeats, both against arch-rivals India, in the group stage and Super Four.

The national side are likely to make changes for today’s match, with selectors expected to recall young batter Hassan Nawaz and possibly draft in an additional seamer to sharpen their bowling attack, The News reported.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

On the contrary, the 2016 champions, India, sit at the top due to a superior net run rate than Bangladesh, as both teams have two points each in one match.

Qualification scenario

Pakistan remain in contention for the Asia Cup 2025 final, but their path is uncertain and could depend heavily on net run rate (NRR). Even two wins from their remaining fixtures may not be enough, while in some scenarios a single victory could suffice.

If India sweep all three Super Four matches, and Pakistan defeat Bangladesh but lose to Sri Lanka, then India advance with three wins and the other teams finish level on one each — leaving NRR to decide the second finalist.

Another possibility sees Pakistan beating both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India defeating Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh upsetting India. In that case, three teams would end with two wins apiece, again pushing qualification to NRR.

If both Pakistan and India were to win all of their remaining fixtures, they would make it to the final to be played on September 26. In this case, India would have three wins, Pakistan two, Bangladesh one and Sri Lanka none, providing the most straightforward path to the final.