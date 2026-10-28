Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to strengthen enduring partnership, expand cooperation

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, H.E. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, according to an official statement issued here.

During the call, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked Foreign Minister Muhriddin for his gracious hospitality and warm welcome extended during his visit to Dushanbe for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting held on 19–20 October 2026.

The two Ministers reaffirmed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Tajikistan and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas of shared interest.

The conversation reflects the two countries’ commitment to deepening bilateral ties and maintaining close coordination on regional and multilateral matters, including within the SCO framework.