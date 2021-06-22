Pakistan, Tajikistan reiterate resolve to further deepen, diversify bilateral ties

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated their resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

An understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf with Secretary of Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda in Dushanbe this morning.

He highlighted that Pakistani seaports including Gwadar offered the most economic and efficient route to Tajikistan for its connectivity with the outer world through sea.

In the meeting, Tajik Secretary of Security Council, Mahmudzoda said that bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan are flourishing day by day and the recent visit of Tajik President to Pakistan has added yet another impetus to these ties.

Both the sides resolved to maintain the regular contacts for further boosting the bilateral ties.