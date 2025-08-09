Pakistan-Tajikistan Dosti-II counter terrorism exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI, AUG 9 /DNA/ – Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-ll was conducted from 4-9 August 2026 at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan. 2 x Combat Teams from Light Commando Battalion, Pakistan Army and 4 x Combat Teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated in the Exercise. All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.

Exercise was concluded on 9 August 2026. DA (P) Tajikistan Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side; while, senior military officials from Tajikistan were also in attendance. The troops from both the countries displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

Besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between both friendly countries, Dosti-II Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training.