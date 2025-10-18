Pakistan tackles one of Asia’s highest breast cancer rates

ICCI Holds Annual Pink Ribbon Session to Promote Awareness on Breast Cancer: Wajiha Qamar Lauds Chamber’s Lead Role in Social Responsibility

Lt. Gen® Nigar Johar stresses collective actions to build a productive society and a productive Pakistan

ICCI President launches Pink Shield Initiative to promote early detection and support for needy patients

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Minister of State for Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, has said that the government is fully cognizant of the severity of the spread of breast cancer and is taking all necessary measures to create maximum awareness about this lethal disease, as early detection and treatment remain the most effective tools to defeat it.

She made these remarks while addressing a hugely attended annual Breast Cancer Awareness Session (Pink Ribbon) as Chief Guest, hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at the S.M. Muneer Auditorium on Saturday.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar commended the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for taking the lead in this noble cause, saying that the Chamber’s consistent efforts to raise awareness and mobilize the business community for social good are truly praiseworthy. She added that ICCI has demonstrated that economic leadership can and must go hand in hand with social responsibility.

The Minister of State appreciated ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood’s comprehensive roadmap on awareness and treatment, urging all stakeholders to work collectively to achieve shared goals. “Together, we can turn this national health emergency into a story of resilience, awareness, and recovery,” she concluded.

Addressing the event as Guest of Honour, Lt. General (R) Nigar Johar Khan, HI(M), TI(M), highlighted that Pakistan bears one of the highest breast cancer incidence rates in Asia, with one in every nine women at risk. “Every day, over a hundred lives are lost to this disease — behind every number is a mother, a sister, a daughter, and a family devastated by a preventable loss,” she stated.

She stressed that women’s health must be treated as a national priority, not as a seasonal campaign but as a year-round commitment. Lt. Gen. (R) Nigar Johar emphasized that although the latest technologies for detection and treatment are available in Pakistan, awareness and breaking social taboos remain crucial. “The risk is not only to women; it affects the entire population. To build a productive society and a productive Pakistan, we must take collective action,” she said.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood lauded Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Lt. Gen. (R) Nigar Johar Khan, and Dr. Saeeda Yasmeen for their vital contributions in promoting awareness, extending guidance, and providing treatment. He proudly unveiled ICCI’s actionable commitments under its Pink Shield Initiatives, which include:

Quarterly Pink Screening Camps in collaboration with partner hospitals, Annual Pink Business Week to promote awareness within the corporate sector, Chamber’s Help Desk and Hotline to guide families toward credible screening and treatment facilities, Scholarship and Support Program for deserving patients,Corporate Referral Pathways to connect businesses and institutions with healthcare partners

Chairman ICCI Founder Group, Tariq Sadiq, reaffirmed that the Chamber has always been a champion of women empowerment — not just through words, but through meaningful action. “We have consistently worked to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs and to help them rise as equal partners in Pakistan’s economic growth. Today, we extend that commitment to their health and wellbeing,” he said. “Through initiatives like the Pink Ribbon campaign, ICCI stands as a responsible institution that promotes care, compassion, and community health.”

Delivering a powerful and informative presentation, Dr. Saeeda Yasmeen, General Surgeon and Breast Cancer Treatment Specialist, highlighted the common causes of breast cancer, the importance of regular check-ups, and lifestyle improvements. She urged participants to “break the myths, break the stigmas, and adopt healthy lifestyles.”

The event drew a large audience, including women business leaders, families, university students, and members of the business community. ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, former Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Shaukat Masood, and Executive Members also graced the occasion.