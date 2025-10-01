Pakistan, Syria to continue efforts for regional peace

Ambassador Dr Ramez Alraee thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support and said that Syria highly valued its historic relationship with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan and Syria on Wednesday resolved to further deepen their longstanding relationship and to continue joint efforts for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The bilateral ties were discussed as Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic Dr Ramez Alraee called on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The acting president said that Pakistan attached great value to its historic and brotherly ties with Syria, which were rooted in shared faith, history and mutual respect.

He said that Pakistan and Syria had always stood shoulder to shoulder in testing times and recalled that Pakistan had maintained its diplomatic mission in Damascus even during the years of internal conflict, reflecting its principled and steadfast friendship with Syria.

Highlighting the deep historical connection between the two ancient cities of Damascus and Multan, Acting President Gilani said that both symbolised civilisational depth and resilience.

He observed that Pakistan had consistently supported Syria at international fora, including playing an active role in the restoration of Syria’s membership in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He noted that Pakistan had a large pool of skilled professionals who could contribute to Syria’s rebuilding, particularly in the fields of medicine, education, information technology and banking.

The acting president said that Pakistan’s training and capacity-building programmes were open to Syrian diplomats, educators and medical professionals.

He also handed over an invitation for the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference being held next month.

Ambassador Dr Ramez Alraee thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support and said that Syria highly valued its historic relationship with Pakistan.

He noted that there was vast potential for expanding cooperation in multiple fields, including defence, railways, economy and education, while also stressing the importance of promoting people-to-people contacts.