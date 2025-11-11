Pakistan surpasses national potato production target by 44.7%

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Pakistan’s potato production has exceeded expectations, achieving 44.7 percent higher output than the target set by the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA).

According to an official document available with Wealth Pakistan, the country produced 9.9 million tons of potatoes against the planned 6.8 million tons in 2024-25, reflecting a major boost in both cultivation area and yield.

The cultivated area increased by 41 percent, rising from 268,100 hectares to 378,100 hectares, driven largely by Punjab, which remained the dominant contributor.

Punjab’s output alone surged 45.2 percent above target, reaching 9.81 million tons compared to the planned 6.76 million tons. The province’s cultivated area expanded by 14.8 percent to 373,000 hectares, while average yield improved by 3.8 percent, rising from 25,341 kilograms per hectare to 26,308 kilograms per hectare.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also recorded impressive growth, with the cultivated area increasing 33.3 percent, from 1,800 to 2,400 hectares. Production in the province rose 31.3 percent to 27,700 tons compared to 21,100 tons a year earlier.

Balochistan exceeded its production target by 27.3 percent, achieving 36,800 tons against the planned 28,900 tons.

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fell slightly short of their respective targets, though both provinces posted modest improvements in yield due to better crop management and favorable weather conditions.

The document underscored that Pakistan’s potato sector continues to expand as one of the country’s most promising cash crops, now ranking as the fourth-largest crop by production volume after wheat, rice, and sugarcane. Over the past decade, the crop has gained strong economic importance, with rising domestic demand and export potential.

For the 2025–26 season, the proposed national target has been set at 8.92 million tons over 349,400 hectares, with Punjab expected to contribute the bulk of the output at 8.84 million tons. Balochistan is projected to produce 34,100 tons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,000 tons, and Sindh 7,500 tons.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pakistan ranked ninth among the world’s top ten potato-producing countries in 2023, after China, India, Ukraine, the United States, Russia, Germany, Bangladesh, and France — reflecting the country’s growing position in global potato cultivation.