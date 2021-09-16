Pakistan Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 27,000 Deaths By Covid-19

ISLAMABAD : With the 66 more COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, the country has passed the grim milestone of 27,000 by the pandemic.

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 56,778 out of which 3,012 turned up positive.

Overall 1,112,236 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 3,897 in the past 24 hours.

5,039 people are still in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 5.30 per cent during the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 447,678 COVID-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 418, 196 infections.

Islamabad has registered 103,549 cases so far, while 169,972 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Balochistan has registered 32,671 cases. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 33,551 cases and GB has reported 10,204 infections so far.

Yesterday, Pakistan begun free of cost administration of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine at a Lahore COVID vaccination centre as previously private health institutes were charging fees for its jabs.