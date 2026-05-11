Pakistan summons Afghan envoy on Bannu attack

Reiterating Pakistan’s grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan, it was impressed upon the Afghan side that Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against the perpetrators of this barbaric act

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliver a strong demarche regarding the cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack carried out by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on the Fateh Khel Police Post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu District on 9 May 2026. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 15 police constables and injuries to four others, including a civilian.

The Ministry conveyed that a detailed investigation into the incident, along with evidence collected and technical intelligence, indicates that the attack was masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s grave concern over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan, it was impressed upon the Afghan side that Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against the perpetrators of this barbaric act.

It was further highlighted that the continued presence of various terrorist organizations on Afghan soil, and the permissive environment enabling their operations, have been well documented in reports by the UN Monitoring Team and other international organizations. The fight against terrorism is a common cause, and the Afghan Taliban must honour their commitment not to allow their territory to be used for terrorism against other countries.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban regime to take concrete and verifiable action against Fitna-al-Khawarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, and ISKP/Daesh elements operating from Afghan soil.

Pakistan has also constructively engaged with the Afghan Taliban regime through several rounds of talks mediated by brotherly and friendly countries. However, the Afghan Taliban have consistently failed to commit to, or deliver, meaningful and verifiable action against these terrorist outfits.

The Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that, if it continues to harbour these terrorist organizations, Pakistan will not compromise on its national security or on the safety and protection of its citizens.