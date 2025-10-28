Pakistan suffered economic losses worth $130bn: PM

Pakistan remained among world’s most climate-affected nations “through no fault of its own,” says premier

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan had sustained economic losses worth $130 billion due to climate-induced disasters, despite contributing less than a fraction of 1% to global carbon emissions.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) conference in Riyadh, the prime minister said Pakistan remained among the world’s most climate-affected nations “through no fault of its own.”

“Our emission is less than a fraction of 1% and yet in 2022 we faced devastating [cloudbursts], floods and storms,” he said.

He recalled that the 2022 floods had submerged vast areas of land and destroyed crops, forcing the country to rely on external borrowing for reconstruction.

“It is like going up the ladder and then coming back down,” he said, lamenting that the gains made by the nation were reversed by repeated natural calamities.

The premier noted that Pakistan’s only option to rebuild flood-hit areas was through loans, underscoring the country’s economic vulnerability to climate shocks.

However, he said that borrowings for rebuilding were not the solution, saying that the country was making efforts to “stand up on our own feet”.

PM Shehbaz also called on the global community to share the burden and come to the rescue of humanity.

Acknowledging that Pakistan had made mistakes in the past, PM Shehbaz said the government was now implementing “robust and deep-rooted reforms” aimed at transforming governance.

He highlighted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had been completely digitalised and reaffirmed his government’s resolve to combat corruption “with full might.”

The prime minister further pointed out that Pakistan’s youthful population — which makes up around 60% of the total — was both a challenge and an opportunity.

He urged the global community to support developing nations like Pakistan that bear the brunt of climate disasters despite contributing minimally to the crisis.