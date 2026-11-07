Pakistan, Sudan sign visa-free travel agreement, agree to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7: Pakistan and Sudan have signed an agreement allowing holders of official and diplomatic passports to travel between the two countries without visas, while agreeing to expand cooperation in security, cybercrime, police training and other sectors.

The pact was signed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Sudanese counterpart, Lieutenant General Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, during a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday.

Visa-free travel agreement

Under the arrangement, holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries will be exempt from visa requirements when travelling to each other’s territories.

Speaking at the meeting, Naqvi described the visa-free arrangement as an important milestone in bilateral relations, saying it would facilitate high-level contacts between the two countries.

The Sudanese interior minister said the agreement would further strengthen friendly relations and institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation in security and cybercrime

The two sides agreed to strengthen institutional collaboration, particularly in internal security, cybercrime, police training and civil registration.

They also decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in tackling cybercrime, with the Sudanese interior minister expressing interest in benefiting from Pakistan’s expertise in the field.

The security czar said Pakistan is ready to extend all possible assistance to Sudan in restoring peace and supporting its reconstruction process.

He also offered professional training for Sudanese police officers.

Highlighting the role of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in supporting Sudan’s civil registration system, Naqvi said the authority had helped the country issue 36 million citizenship cards, nine million national identity cards, 18 million birth certificates and 500,000 death certificates.

He said Nadra is ready to continue providing assistance to Sudan in strengthening its civil registration process.

Visa and health care facilities

Separately, Naqvi directed officials to immediately resolve visa-related issues faced by Sudanese women married to Pakistani nationals.

He also said Sudanese citizens could benefit from medical facilities in Pakistan, assuring that all possible assistance would be provided to them in the healthcare sector.

The Sudanese interior minister welcomed Pakistan’s offers of cooperation, expressing gratitude for its support across various fields.

Describing Pakistan as a brotherly country, he said Sudan attached great importance to strengthening ties with Islamabad and sought to expand cooperation across different sectors.